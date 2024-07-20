Mom left desperate after son gets "temporary" tattoo that was more permanent than expected
When Olivia's son got a toy tattoo gun for his birthday, she didn't think much of it. But after the inking stayed far longer than expected, she found herself caught in a race against time.
Olivia quickly realized the toy that her son's aunt had gifted him was not as temporary as she had originally thought.
After days of being inked up, the boy's tattoo barely seemed to fade at all.
It turned out that the birthday present was a "semi-permanent tattoo gun" and that the inking was unlikely to go away any time soon.
The realization left Olivia in a conundrum.
Her son was not allowed to have tattoos at school, so it was a race against the clock to get his ink removed before classes resumed.
Son's tattoo leads to desperate scramble for a solution
Initially, Olivia posted a clip on TikTok showing off the ink under the caption "POV: Your sister buys your son a 'semi-permanent' tattoo gun." It went instantly viral, with tens of thousands of views.
Olivia described the situation as "very stressful" when speaking to Newsweek about the troubles. It took a long time for the tattoos to fade, and she tried everything to get her son ready for school.
"I tried so hard using many different techniques," Olivia said. "He had long baths every night and I just scrubbed at it. That seemed to work the best but the colors took ages to fade."
"You aren't supposed to have tattoos in school, and it literally looked like he had been drawn on."
"He eventually went back in with really faded tattoos on his body and I just explained to school what happened," she said. "Never again... I wouldn't even use the ones that you add water to anymore."
