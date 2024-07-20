Mom left desperate after son gets "temporary" tattoo that was more permanent than expected

When Olivia's son got a toy tattoo gun for his birthday, she didn't think much of it. But after the inking stayed far longer than expected, she found herself caught in a race against time.

When Olivia's son got a fake tattoo, she was left with more than she'd bargained for. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@O1iviaaah

Olivia quickly realized the toy that her son's aunt had gifted him was not as temporary as she had originally thought.

After days of being inked up, the boy's tattoo barely seemed to fade at all.

It turned out that the birthday present was a "semi-permanent tattoo gun" and that the inking was unlikely to go away any time soon.

The realization left Olivia in a conundrum.

Her son was not allowed to have tattoos at school, so it was a race against the clock to get his ink removed before classes resumed.