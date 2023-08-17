Most tattooed man in Britain forced to press pause on passion due to cold, hard economics

Birmingham, UK - An ink enthusiast dubbed Britain's "most tattooed man" revealed that he's giving up his passion until his mortgage gets cleared by the bank.

Despite being Britain's "Most tattooed man", Mathew Whelan is giving up the ink. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@king_b0dy_art

Mathew Whelan admitted in 2022 to having spent more than $51,000 on body art, but he has now decided to press pause on the obsession for the sake of his home.

With more than 90% of his body covered in ink, the Birmingham man who goes by "King Body Art" is widely considered to be the most tattooed man in the UK.

Such a status comes with great responsibility, but what's more important than Whelan's lifestyle is getting himself cleared for an $85,000 mortgage, especially as his country is currently going through a cost-of-living crisis.

"I'm taking a break from being inked while I concentrate on clearing my mortgage," Whelan told Need to Know. "So I'll be slowing down over the next few years."