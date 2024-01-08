Most tattooed man in UK takes body modification to next level with amputation wish
Birmingham, UK - Matthew Whelan is well-known for being the most heavily tattooed man in Britain, but he wants to be so much more. The next on his wishlist? A leg amputation.
After spending thousands on extreme tattoos and body modifications, including the removal of both his nipples, Whelan isn't done with his transformation.
The 43-year-old Brit, who prefers to be referred to as King of Inkland King Body Art and boasts thousands of followers on his Instagram, shared that he is looking for a surgeon willing to amputate his leg.
Whelan had previous reached out on Twitter in an attempt to find a trauma surgeon, asking whether he could have his leg amputated, and keep the limb afterward, if it was "exposed to dry ice."
Yes, really!
Revealing the true extent of his plans on Instagram, Whelan said he has been thinking about removing "a much larger body part" for a while now, having first considered amputating a tow.
"I've read dangers of dry ice, but I'm at a cross road that I'm not even sure if I'm 50 / 50 about my right leg... I think about hacking my body because it's not how I want it... I don't expect many people to even understand," he explained.
Whelan isn't the first extreme body mod addict to express interest in amputation. Anthony Loffredo, commonly known as the Black Alien, has already had multiple fingers chopped off, and a few months ago also teased a leg amputation.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@king_b0dy_art