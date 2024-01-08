Most tattooed man in UK takes body modification to next level with amputation wish

Birmingham, UK - Matthew Whelan is well-known for being the most heavily tattooed man in Britain, but he wants to be so much more. The next on his wishlist? A leg amputation.

Matthew Whelan is Britain's most-tattooed man, but he isn't going to stop there. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@king_b0dy_art

After spending thousands on extreme tattoos and body modifications, including the removal of both his nipples, Whelan isn't done with his transformation.

The 43-year-old Brit, who prefers to be referred to as King of Inkland King Body Art and boasts thousands of followers on his Instagram, shared that he is looking for a surgeon willing to amputate his leg.

Whelan had previous reached out on Twitter in an attempt to find a trauma surgeon, asking whether he could have his leg amputated, and keep the limb afterward, if it was "exposed to dry ice."

Yes, really!