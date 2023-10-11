Black Alien tattoo addict shares finger amputation video and teases future chops

Madrid, Spain - Tattoo and body modification addict Anthony Loffredo has taken his Black Alien project to the next level with a new finger amputation vid.

The "Black Alien" has had two fingers amputated, and plans on cutting off more. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@black_alien_project_

A new TikTok video posted to his TikTok account shows Anthony Loffredo, known to most as the Black Alien, in a hospital bed having just amputated two fingers on his left hand.

The clip would have been from months ago, but revealed not only what he had done in raw and shocking detail, but what he plans to do in the not-so-distant future.

Loffredo captioned the video "Very soon the other hand" (translated from Spanish), revealing to his 326,000 TikTok followers that he plans on removing at least two more fingers from his right hand.

Now that's dedication!