Black Alien tattoo addict shares finger amputation video and teases future chops
Madrid, Spain - Tattoo and body modification addict Anthony Loffredo has taken his Black Alien project to the next level with a new finger amputation vid.
A new TikTok video posted to his TikTok account shows Anthony Loffredo, known to most as the Black Alien, in a hospital bed having just amputated two fingers on his left hand.
The clip would have been from months ago, but revealed not only what he had done in raw and shocking detail, but what he plans to do in the not-so-distant future.
Loffredo captioned the video "Very soon the other hand" (translated from Spanish), revealing to his 326,000 TikTok followers that he plans on removing at least two more fingers from his right hand.
Now that's dedication!
Black Alien has more extreme plans for his transformation
While chopping off your fingers might seem extreme, it don't even come close to Loffredo's full vision.
Back in August, he revealed that he had his head scalped to spell out the word "Alien" and has also publically discussed a desire to have one of his legs amputated, turning himself into a half-cyborg – though that may be tongue-in-cheek.
Despite having two fingers chopped off and a plethora of other extreme body mods and tattoos, Anthony Loffredo has said that his "Black Alien" transformation is only 62% completed.
Meanwhile, the finger amputation footage has certainly been a success. It wracked up more than 70,000 views, as well as a variety of comments and impressions from fans and critics alike.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@black_alien_project_