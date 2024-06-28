Most tattooed mom in Finland shares throwback snap to before the ink
Noormarkku, Finland - Aleksandra Jasmin has covered her entire body in radical tattoos and body modifications. Now, she has shared the true extent of her 14-year transformation.
Finnish tattoo artist and social media influencer Aleksandra Jasmin boasts a whopping following of 175,000 on Instagram where she goes as @aleksandrajasmin and shares snaps of her various tattoo jobs and clients.
Nowadays, Jasmin is covered in tattoos that coat nearly her entire body, making her quite likely one of, if not the most tatted woman in Finland.
They cover her face, her chest, and her stomach – nearly every inch of flesh is inked.
Yet it was not always this way and is the culmination of a 14-year transformation undertaken by Jasmin, something that the mother-of-three shared with her fans last week.
Aleksandra Jasmin shares the full extent of her tattoo transformation
In a recent comparison snap posted to her Instagram, captioned "2024 to 2010," Jasmin shared just how much her body has been modified over the last 14 years.
On the left is her 2024 body, completely coated in black ink, with dramatic dreadlocks and plenty of piercings to boot. This is in stark contrast to the picture on the right, which shows her heavily made-up, in a black dress, with very limited tattoos and no visible piercings.
This isn't the first time that she has shared the extraordinary extent of her bodily changes, either. A few weeks back she shared a comparison between how she and her partner looked in 2013 and in 2024.
Both pictures were quite similar, with cigarettes in hand, but they show that this tattoo couple has both undergone some pretty radical changes over the last decade or so.
The duo have been married for eight years, and have never stopped modifying their bodies. Whether they ever will is something only the future can tell.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@aleksandrajasmin