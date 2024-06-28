Most tattooed mom in Finland shares throwback snap to before the ink

Noormarkku, Finland - Aleksandra Jasmin has covered her entire body in radical tattoos and body modifications. Now, she has shared the true extent of her 14-year transformation.

Aleksandra Jasmin is famous for her radical set of extreme tattoos. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@aleksandrajasmin

Finnish tattoo artist and social media influencer Aleksandra Jasmin boasts a whopping following of 175,000 on Instagram where she goes as @aleksandrajasmin and shares snaps of her various tattoo jobs and clients.

Nowadays, Jasmin is covered in tattoos that coat nearly her entire body, making her quite likely one of, if not the most tatted woman in Finland.

They cover her face, her chest, and her stomach – nearly every inch of flesh is inked.

Yet it was not always this way and is the culmination of a 14-year transformation undertaken by Jasmin, something that the mother-of-three shared with her fans last week.