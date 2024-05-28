Most tattooed woman in Britain makes radical career change: "I hated myself"

UK - As "Britain's most tattooed woman," Becky Holt became well-known far beyond the borders of the UK . Her unusual look also helped her find success in the adult modeling industry, but now she's ready for a career change.

Now, that's what you call a 180-degree turnaround!

For a long time, Becky dedicated her life to three things – her child, her tattoo hobby, and her adult modeling job.

Now, however, Becky is throwing in the towel on adult modeling for OnlyFans after 13 years in the field.

The ink addict, who has 95% of her body covered in tattoos, admitted that adult modeling had made her "hate" herself after giving birth and struggling with subsequent body image issues.

"Modelling can be so tough on your mental health," the 36-year-old told the Daily Star.

"I just got to a point where I hated myself. I didn't feel attractive, so trying to create content ended in tears because I wasn't happy with my figure after having a child. It just got to the point where it gave me anxiety, and I did things for money, which I wish I hadn't done."

Becky admitted that she found the prospect of leaving the adult industry difficult at first and "doing something normal."

The influencer had worked with disabled children before getting into modeling, however, and ultimately decided to return to that career path.