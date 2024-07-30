Mother bullied after covering son with temporary tattoos: "I'm not a bad mom"

West Palm Beach, Florida - Fashion designer Shamekia adores her one-year-old son Treylin and loves spending time with him. Yet, her devotion hasn't stopped the trolls from abusing her over a few temporary tattoos .

When Shamekia gave her baby a temporary tattoo, she didn't expect the online abuse she would receive. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@iamnuggetworld561

When she was eight months pregnant, Shamekia decided to do a maternity shoot from inside a tattoo studio.

The ensuing trolling only got worse when, at only six months old, Shamekia's son Treylin received his first temporary tat.

"All the comments were saying 'oh my baby is going to be born with a bunch of tattoos, or he was going to have skin poison,'" Shamekia told Truly of the abuse she received after the maternity shoot.

Since then, things have only gotten worse.

"I got bullied on social media," explained Shamekia. "It was crazy, like, I was laughing, but I was saying that I'm going to get back at them."