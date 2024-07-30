Mother bullied after covering son with temporary tattoos: "I'm not a bad mom"
West Palm Beach, Florida - Fashion designer Shamekia adores her one-year-old son Treylin and loves spending time with him. Yet, her devotion hasn't stopped the trolls from abusing her over a few temporary tattoos.
When she was eight months pregnant, Shamekia decided to do a maternity shoot from inside a tattoo studio.
The ensuing trolling only got worse when, at only six months old, Shamekia's son Treylin received his first temporary tat.
"All the comments were saying 'oh my baby is going to be born with a bunch of tattoos, or he was going to have skin poison,'" Shamekia told Truly of the abuse she received after the maternity shoot.
Since then, things have only gotten worse.
"I got bullied on social media," explained Shamekia. "It was crazy, like, I was laughing, but I was saying that I'm going to get back at them."
Mom faces horrendous abuse over temporary tattoos
In the interview, Shamekia revealed that many of the commenters said her son would turn out to be a "thug" or "gangsta." Both terms have racial undertones and are often used to demonize Black Americans.
Shamekia hosts a TikTok channel, @iamnuggetworld561, where she goes by mommy and her son Treylin goes as Nugget. Together, the adorable duo share their various shenanigans with nearly 500,000 followers.
Despite the nasty comments she receives on some of videos, Shamekia has no regrets. She does admit, however, that "the backlash was horrible, it hurt my feelings because I know I'm not a bad mom."
"My opinion of being a great mom is being somebody's cheerleader, being their go-to person, their best friend," said Shamekia.
"If you're judging someone off a 30-second video on social media, that's your business, but what you say or think about someone isn't going to determine where they will end up in the future."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@iamnuggetworld561