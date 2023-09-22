Mother calls police after aunt tattoos 7-year-old daughter
California - Could you imagine your daughter being tattooed, without your knowledge, at only seven years old? This was the horror that one mom experienced when her daughter got permanently inked by an aunt.
When Newskii's daughter Jayde went to California to spend time with her family, no one could have guessed that she'd return permanently scarred.
Taking to TikTok to share her story, Newskii explained to her audience that at one point during Jayde's visit, she stayed with her aunt. During that time, Jayde called to ask her mom if she could get a tattoo.
Understandably, Newskii said no, finished up the conversation, and hung up the phone.
She didn't think anything of the conversation and went on with her day.
7-year-old's aunt gives her permanent tattoo
The next time Newskii saw her daughter, she was shocked. Tattooed onto her leg in faded black ink was a small, out-of-shape heart.
It turns out, as Newskii revealed in follow-up TikToks, that the aunt had tattooed Jayde despite knowing she had no permission. She reportedly even used the same needle she had used to tattoo two other kids.
Jayde's mother she went into full panic mode, but admitted in one video, "I'm in another state, so there's not much I can do. I've called CPS, I've gone to the doctor, I've called the police."
7-year-old's tattoo will "fade," but aunt unlikely to face justice
Commenters on TikTok reassured Newskii that her daughter's tattoo will "fade," and encouraged her to get it checked out by a doctor to make sure it wasn't infected.
In a video captioned "Part 2 of my 7 yr old getting tatted," she calls the police live on TikTok and shares the experience with her audience, but it seems unlikely any charges can be followed up with genuine justice.
"I'm also pregnant, so there's not much I can do. When I called the police, they said they couldn't locate her because she's unhoused and they can't find her address."
