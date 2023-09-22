Mother calls police after aunt tattoos 7-year-old daughter

After an aunt tattooed her 7-year-old daughter, this angry mom was forced to call the police. She has since taken to TikTok, shocking parents everywhere.

By Evan Williams

California - Could you imagine your daughter being tattooed, without your knowledge, at only seven years old? This was the horror that one mom experienced when her daughter got permanently inked by an aunt.

Newskii's daughter was tattooed by an aunt without her permission or approval. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@newskii_soexotic24 When Newskii's daughter Jayde went to California to spend time with her family, no one could have guessed that she'd return permanently scarred. Taking to TikTok to share her story, Newskii explained to her audience that at one point during Jayde's visit, she stayed with her aunt. During that time, Jayde called to ask her mom if she could get a tattoo. Understandably, Newskii said no, finished up the conversation, and hung up the phone. Tattoos Body mod addict says her tattoos make her an "exotic lover" She didn't think anything of the conversation and went on with her day.

7-year-old's aunt gives her permanent tattoo

The next time Newskii saw her daughter, she was shocked. Tattooed onto her leg in faded black ink was a small, out-of-shape heart. It turns out, as Newskii revealed in follow-up TikToks, that the aunt had tattooed Jayde despite knowing she had no permission. She reportedly even used the same needle she had used to tattoo two other kids. Jayde's mother she went into full panic mode, but admitted in one video, "I'm in another state, so there's not much I can do. I've called CPS, I've gone to the doctor, I've called the police."

7-year-old's tattoo will "fade," but aunt unlikely to face justice

Commenters on TikTok reassured Newskii that her daughter's tattoo will "fade," and encouraged her to get it checked out by a doctor to make sure it wasn't infected. In a video captioned "Part 2 of my 7 yr old getting tatted," she calls the police live on TikTok and shares the experience with her audience, but it seems unlikely any charges can be followed up with genuine justice.