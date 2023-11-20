NBA rules force LaMelo Ball to cover up neck tattoo

Charlotte, North Carolina - LaMelo Ball (22) has been forced to play with a piece of tape on his neck due to his neck tattoo . The point guard for the Charlotte Hornets was reportedly in breach of a collective bargaining agreement.

Of late, NBA star LaMelo Ball has had to cover up a neck tattoo due to a potential violation of league rules. © IMAGO/Icon Sportswire

It's neither a new tattoo nor a new rule, but for a few days now, LaMelo Ball has had to cover up the ink on his neck due to potential breaches of a collective bargaining agreement.

The tat, which takes the form of two letters "LF," apparently violates a rule in the NBA which stipulates that players cannot wear commercial logos on their bodies during games.

If in breach, Ball could face a fine from the organization.

According to the basketball player, "LF" stands for "LaFrance," his middle name. The problem is that LaMelo Ball also owns a fashion brand of the same name, and the tattoo looks troublingly close to its logo.