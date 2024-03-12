New Jersey body mod enthusiast faces down trolls who hate on her stretched earlobes

South Amboy, New Jersey - Bianca Ferro is a big fan of body modification and tattoos , and since the age of 13, she has had one main focus: stretching her earlobes to incredible proportions!

Bianca Ferro has constantly faced criticism for her body mods, but has never backed down. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@vileusagi

Hailing from New Jersey, Ferro has now spent more of her life with modified earlobes than without, and is now a close contender for a world record.

For now though, that distinction officially belongs to by Monte Pierce

Relentlessly bullied in school, Ferro has embraced her look, getting dozens of tattoos and body modifications, and continuing her ear stretching, all while sharing it with more than 60,000 people on Instagram.

Sadly, despite having left school years ago, in a recent post she revealed the true extent of the abuse she has faced online.

"When you spent 15 years stretching your ears for every person on the internet to think you're disgusting," Ferro captioned the post.

Fans came to her defense, with one user even calling out the trolls and saying: "This comment section don't pass the vibe check. She can do whatever she wants to her ears."