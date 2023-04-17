Nine-year-old tattoo artist inks her own mother!

A nine-year-old named Scarlett has an unusual hobby: she likes tattooing. Her mom let her practice her art on her ankle! Check out the results at TAG24.

By Clemens Grosz

Toronto, Canada - Scarlett has a unique passion for a nine-year-old. She is really into tattoos, doing them, that is. Luckily, her mom Christine was willing to let her daughter try out her budding skills. The result is surprisingly good!

This nine-year-old is learning to tattoo, and her mom let her practice on her ankle! © collage: screenshot/TikTok/weeniestattoos Christine is a professional tattoo artist, and she's teaching her nine-year-old daughter Scarlett how to ink. Christine is so into letting Scarlett hone her skills, that she let her kid give her a new tattoo! The two agreed upon a cute pink flower. Then, per the TikTok clip, Scarlett prepared everything all by herself. She prepped the stencil, mixed the colors, got the tattoo gun ready, and put on some black gloves. Then the nine-year-old put a new tattoo on her mom's ankle. Christine shared footage of the new ink on TikTok. The clip boasts a surprising 2.3 million views and counting.

Tattoo artist says she wasn't worried about letting her daughter practice

Scarlett prepping to do her mom's new tattoo. © collage: screenshot/TikTok/weeniestattoos Christine told the New York Post that letting her daughter practice on her has gone "surprisingly well." The tattoo artist said she got the idea from seeing other parents: "I had seen some other parents letting their kids tattoo them," she said. "I was like – ‘that might be fun.'" Scarlett was also very "interested" in her mom's art. Christine, who's already got a fair share of ink, added, "I’m not too worried about it being perfect or anything." For Christine, allowing her daughter to practice her skills has been rewarding. She said, "[Scarlett]’s really proud of herself. She’s got a confidence boost."