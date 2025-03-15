One of world's most-modified men shows off radical before-and-after snaps

São Paulo, Brazil - In an extraordinary series of flashback snaps, Marcelo "B-Boy" De Souza Ribeiro revealed just how extreme his tattoo and body mod transformation has been over the last few years.

Ribeiro has undergone an extraordinary transformation, taking him from a normal looking guy to one of the world's most modified people. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@marcelobboy

Ribeiro has more than 1.2 million followers on Instagram, where he goes by @marcelobboy.

In a recent post, Ribeiro shared two snaps of himself, side by side. One shows his body a few years back, and the other how he looks now.

The change is extraordinary to witness, especially considering that Ribeiro is widely considered to be one of the most tattooed and modified people on the planet.

In one picture, he's trimmed down, thin, with a strong jaw-line. In the other, he is covered in layers of multicolored tattoos – including tattooed eyes. He also has piercings all over the place, and teeth that look like something from a horror movie.

The transformation makes him almost unrecognizable. If the two pictures weren't positioned side by side, viewers probably wouldn't even recognize it's the same person.

"The look I was hoping for was to have a tattoo that would give the appearance of the mouth being opened via a zip," Ribeiro told The Mirror in 2023, referring to his zipper-like mouth mods.

"I’ve looked for references on body modifications in the mouth and I couldn’t find anything like it," he explained. "It’s on the left side of my face and I think the result is different and quite interesting."

"People are impressed with [way I look] and I don’t regret it at all. It’s one of the tattoos and body modifications I like the most."