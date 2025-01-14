Tattoo addict who underwent extreme body modifications finds true love

São Paulo, Brazil - A tattoo and body modification fanatic revealed his endearing love story – and it's more than just skin-deep!

Marcelo "B-Boy" De Souza Ribeiro managed to find love despite his many tattoos, amputated fingers, and removed skin. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@marcelobboy

With more than 1.2 million followers on Instagram, Marcelo "B-Boy" De Souza Ribeiro is well known for his extraordinary transformation.

There's no procedure too extreme for Ribeiro. He has had his eyeballs tattooed, suspended himself from a hook lodged in his skin, and just last year had the index finger on his right hand removed.

Speaking to Need to Know, Riveiro revealed that a whopping 98% of his body is altered in some way, but 100% of his heart belongs to someone who shares his passion.

"Her name is Deby, she is 33, and we have been together for a year now," Ribeiro said. "We met around four years ago at a tattoo event."

"She has tattoos on about 60% of her body, a forked tongue and implants on her forehead... And she even performs body suspensions!"

Ribeiro revealed that the couple have been together for a while and that it's his first relationship with someone who also has extreme body modifications and tattoos.

"They say we make a perfect couple," Ribeiro said. "On the streets, in the metro, everywhere we are, people always come over with a smile on their face and talk to us."