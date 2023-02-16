Personal trainer gets 50 highly specific tattoos to match The Rock

Milan, Italy - A tattooed personal trainer is often mistaken for actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson for a very good reason.

A man who resembles Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson also got 50 tattoos to match the actor. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/therocksbrother

Antonio Muratore is often stopped on the street, as many take him for The Rock due to the fact that he got 50 of the same exact tattoos as the actor.

That's right: the 54-year-old personal trainer and model not only slightly resembles the 50-year-old Black Adam star in the looks department, but also with his matching ink.

However, unlike some celeb impersonators, Muratore doesn't let the facade go on for too long, as he always tells those who approach him for photos that he's not the real deal.

Per the Daily Star, the personal trainer says that even though he's sometimes bombarded in strange situations, such as while sunbathing, he says the experience has been "life-changing" for him.

Sure, his facial features and muscles make his appearance quite similar to the star's. But Muratore took things to the next level by getting the same tattoos The Rock has to elevate their similarities.

Though he admitted he's "quite a private person" that doesn't like a lot of attention, he said, "I never tire of this because it makes people happy," adding that he'd "do anything to meet [The Rock] one day."

"When I'm feeling bad, just when someone says, 'Hey look, it's The Rock' – and I am happy again," Muratore confessed.