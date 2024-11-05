Pete Davidson reveals dramatic tattoo transformation in SNL sketch

Pete Davidson has revealed the extent of his radical tattoo removal during a surprise cameo on Saturday Night Live, leaving fans stunned by the changes.

New York, New York - The true extent of Pete Davidson's rapid and radical tattoo removal came into clear view when he starred in a surprise cameo on Saturday Night Live (SNL).

Pete Davidson has undergone a radical tattoo removal process. © IMAGO/Cover-Images In a newly-released SNL sketch, Davidson has returned to the show to poke fun at the Port Authority alongside comedian John Mulaney, but it wasn't the SNL appearance that really got people talking. Instead, Pete Davidson's radical and rapid tattoo transformation took the audience's breath away. Davidson – who once sported more than 100 inkings – has removed most of them over the last few months. In the clip, he is seen nearly tattoo-free, with barely a trace of ink left in sight.

Pete Davidson talks radical tattoo removal

In an interview with Seth Meyers in 2021, Davidson revealed just how grueling the process of tattoo removal had been and why he chose to get rid of his ink. According to the former-SNL star, he had to spend about three hours covering the tats up before he could begin filming scenes in his movies. "You have to get there three hours earlier to cover all your tattoos, because for some reason, people in movies, they don’t have them that much," Davidson said. The benefits associated with removing his tattoo collection did not come without drawbacks. It sounds like the process itself was pretty brutal. "Burning them off is worse than getting them," Davidson said. "Because not only are they, like, burning off your skin, but you’re wearing these big goggles, right? So you can’t see anything and the doctor’s in there with you.”