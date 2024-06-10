Post Malone to tattoo Steve-O's forehead with hilariously vulgar design

El Segundo, California - Steve-O has revealed in an interview that he intends for Post Malone to tattoo a phallus onto his forehead when they meet at the upcoming Bonnaroo Music Festival in Tennessee.

Post Malone (l.) may be tattooing a "chode" onto Steve-O's forehead. © Collage: IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire/Avalon.Red

Speaking to Page Six from a restaurant in El Segunda, California, Steve-O on Thursday revealed just how much he is looking forward to meeting with Post Malone at the Manchester, Tennessee, music festival on June 14.

The Jackass star, known for his many shocking television stunts, is no stranger to body art, having covered many parts of his body in a variety of tattoos. He has previously been tattooed by Post Malone, and even gave the "Better Now" singer an inking of his own.

Now, Steve-O will be getting his first-ever face tattoo by Malone's hand: "I'm getting my first face tattoo. Post Malone is going to tattoo a d**k on my forehead."

While Steve-O has agreed to have the phallus tattooed on his forehead, he smartly won't be letting Post Malone design the inking himself, telling Page Six "I've designed it already. It's been designed."