Prince Harry spotted at celebrity tattoo shop in New York

New York, New York - Prince Harry was spotted entering a known celebrity tattoo shop on the Lower East Side of New York City, sparking a range of birthday inking rumors.

During a solo trip to New York City in which he has attended events at the UN, Prince Harry was photographed by paparazzi entering East Side Ink, a known hotspot for celebrity tattoo jobs.

Run by Josh Lord, the shop has become famous for servicing many major celebrities, including Robert Downey Jr. and Rihanna.

In response to questions from the New York Post, Lord refused to comment on the Duke of Sussex's visit, which came not long after the royal's birthday on September 15.

"I can’t confirm or deny anything," Lord said. "We treat all our customers as if they were royal, because to us, they are. We always honor their privacy. From everything I've seen, he seems like a phenomenal guy."

In a separate interview with Revolver, Lord opened up about his experiences tattooing celebrities.

Before the release of Avengers: Infinity War in 2018, Lord tattooed Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner and Chris Hemsworth. According to the tattooist, Mark Ruffalo chickened out.