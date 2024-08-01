Radically tattooed mom shares wild school run reactions to her ink
Missouri - Missouri mom Faith Houghton absolutely adores her tattoos – and she loves her kid too. But when dropping her child off at school, she constantly receives unwanted reactions from other parents to her appearance.
A law enforcement officer and mother, you wouldn't expect Faith Houghton to be as covered in intricate tattoos and body art as she is. Indeed, her ink can sometimes get her in a pickle.
With a TikTok channel that has amassed tens of thousands of views, and where she goes as @f.autumn, Houghton shares all sorts of updates about her everyday life.
One particular theme is that people tend to stare at her when she drops her kid off at school.
While most people are just curious, Houghton revealed in an interview with What's The Jam that the interactions are sometimes both unwanted and inappropriate.
Faith Houghton faces critiques from parents at her kid's school
While admitting that tattoos can be a great conversation starter, Houghton revealed that sometimes the way people approach her in public, especially when her kid is around, can make things uncomfortable.
"I’ve learned to take others opinions with a grain of salt," she said in the interview. "Often people share their mutual interest in getting ink and how much they personally like my work."
Sometimes, people criticize her tattoos and even accuse her of being a bad mother because of the many inkings that decorate her body.
"There are a few who deliver backhanded compliments or share their disinterest in my tattoos," Houghton shared.
"Having tattoos doesn’t make me a worse daughter, sister, mother, wife, or friend... My mother has never approved of my tattoos but has accepted that I will continue to be myself over everything else."
