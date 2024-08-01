Radically tattooed mom shares wild school run reactions to her ink

Missouri - Missouri mom Faith Houghton absolutely adores her tattoos – and she loves her kid too. But when dropping her child off at school, she constantly receives unwanted reactions from other parents to her appearance.

Faith often gets faced with comments from people at her girl's school. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@f.autumn

A law enforcement officer and mother, you wouldn't expect Faith Houghton to be as covered in intricate tattoos and body art as she is. Indeed, her ink can sometimes get her in a pickle.

With a TikTok channel that has amassed tens of thousands of views, and where she goes as @f.autumn, Houghton shares all sorts of updates about her everyday life.

One particular theme is that people tend to stare at her when she drops her kid off at school.

While most people are just curious, Houghton revealed in an interview with What's The Jam that the interactions are sometimes both unwanted and inappropriate.