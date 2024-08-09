Regretful tattoo addict reveals staggering ink removal transformation

Leandro de Souza was once covered in radical and body-consuming tattoos and modifications. Now, after several laser sessions, he's nearly unrecognizable.

By Evan Williams

Bagé, Brazil - Until recently, Leandro de Souza was considered by many to be Brazil's most tattooed man. Now, after a number of laser sessions to remove much of the ink, he is nearly unrecognizable.

Leandro de Souza is undergoing radical laser removal to get rid of his tattoos. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@leandrodesouzabless Having started his tattoo transformation as a teenager, by the time he reached a status of fame in Brazil, Leandro de Souza had coated 95% of his body in ink. In total, he had more than 170 tattoos. Now, having decided to bring evangelicalism into his life, De Souza has decided that they all have to go and wants to try to return his body to its former self. After two major lasering sessions, De Souza posted a picture of his nearly-tattooless face, showing off just how radical his transformation had become!

Ink addict shows off radical tattooless rebirth

Leandro de Souza has made a name for himself on his Instagram account, where he has gained more than 265,000 followers for posting images of his insane tattoo transformation. He made the decision to remove his tattoos and change his life after reaching an all-time low at the mercy of a brutal drug addiction, however. "I couldn't stand the life I was living anymore," De Souza told the Daily Mail. "The first step in everything in life is to accept that you can't do it alone, that you are an addict, that you are a drug addict," he continued. "And I managed to do that, I entered the municipal shelter in Bagé. Within a week, there was a lady who referred me and started to evangelize me."