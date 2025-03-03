Students at a Texas Junior High tattooed themselves on school grounds – all using the same needle

Greenville, Texas - A group of Middle School students shared a needle while tattooing each other on school grounds, potentially leaving them scarred and sparking outrage among parents.

Students at a middle school in Texas snuck in a tattoo gun and managed to give each other inkings, all while using the same needle. (Stock Image) © IMAGO/Imagn Images

Parents were shocked when their kids came home from school sporting homemade inkings completed with a real tattoo gun in school classrooms.

While their ire was initially directed at the children, who had shared one needle between several people, the parents were quick to turn on the school and wonder how something like this could have happened under their watch.

"He got punishment for it," Ashley Armstrong, a mother of one of the boys tattooed at the school, told Fox 4 News.

"He knows better. He shouldn't have done it in the first place," she continued.

"How is it that these kids are getting tattoos in class and not one teacher noticed it?" she asked, turning her attention to possible negligence at the school.

The school itself has confirmed that the kids tattooed themselves on school grounds and have asked that the parents of the children take them to get checked at a doctor as the needle was shared between multiple students.

"Teachers assigned to the classrooms where the incident allegedly occurred have been suspended pending the outcome of an investigation," the school said in a statement posted to social media.

Luckily, the ink used in the tattoo gun was temporary, the school confirmed. This does not, however, mean that it won't cause scarring on their skin or get infected.