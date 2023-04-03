Tatted up bodybuilder proves age has no bounds in sensitive style

A 65-year-old bodybuilder opens up about his heavily tattooed look, and the attention it garners on social media. © Collage: Screenshot/YouTube/Ray Houghton Bodybuilder

A 65-year-old man named Ray Houghton has spent roughly $10,000 getting inked up throughout his life, covering most of his body – even his nether regions – with tats.

Per the New York Post, Houghton started tatting his body up in his younger years when he was in the army.

Though some tattoos have been harder to get artist's to agree to – such as getting his private parts tatted – Houghton simply searched until he found one that would, and the process was a bit strange.

Houghton admitted that to get this particular piece of ink done in the highly sensitive location, he had to use a rolling pin.

"We used a rolling pin because that was the easiest way for the tattoo to be done," he said. "You can’t just do it on a bench or worktop. It was quite weird at first but it made a lot of sense. It worked out perfect really."

Though he admits he doesn't "feel the pain anymore" following this particular four-hour tattoo session, he noted the artist who agreed to the ink "couldn't believe I wanted to get such a sensitive area done."

He also said that due to his ripped and heavily tattooed appearance, his social media DMs get flooded with provocative messages "all the time."

"It’s always from men – never any women," he said. "I send it as it’s all over the internet anyway."