Tattooed man with split tongue reveals he's been "spat on" for his modified look

Copenhagen, Denmark - One tattoo and body modification fanatic has claimed he gets hardcore side-eye for his hardcore look.

A heavily tattooed man has opened up about the backlash he receives due to his look when out in public. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/remussystem

Remus from Copenhagen has opened up about the snide remarks and public backlash he faces on a daily basis due to his modified look.

Per the Daily Star, Remus pierced the bridge of his nose when he was 14 years old, and he hasn't looked back since. He's spent roughly $4,300 on his tattoos and body mods, which include a split tongue, gauged ears, small horn implants, and various other body piercings.

While his "hardcore" musician-inspired look is not meant to appease anyone other than himself, Remus told the outlet that people react quite negatively to his personal style when out in public.

He even said he's been spit on before and that parents often cover their children's eyes when they spot him out and about.

"I’ve been spat on while sitting on the bus minding my own business," Remus reportedly told NeedToKnow.Online.

"Online, I have comments telling me I should die, that I’ve ruined myself and that I’ll never be hired for a job."

Despite the public's negative reaction to his look and his family's reservations, Remus has nothing but love for the way he presents himself.

"I didn’t really care – and I still don’t – about what my family thinks, as it’s my body, my decision," he said.

"My friends accept it, as they see me for who I am and not my appearance – but I don’t have many friends that look similar to me."