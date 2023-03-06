Tattoo addict admits getting inked is now a "spiritual" process

Finland - A self-proclaimed tattoo addict says getting inked is "almost spiritual" for her.

One tattoo addict says the ink process is "spiritual" for her. (Symbolic image) © Collage: Unsplash/@mcoswalt & @nampoh

Though Lisa Strange is currently unemployed, she never seems to have any issue finding the cash or connections to get more ink.

The 33-year-old tattoo fanatic is said to have over 100 tats, according to the Mirror, and she plans to get additional face tattoos in the next few weeks.

Her tattoo journey started at the age of 16. She reportedly said that growing up, "I had a very bad self-esteem and I thought that I was disgusting."

When she turned 16, Lisa decided to change her looks and get her first tattoo and piercing, telling the outlet, "From that point, I started to dress pretty rock-and-roll oriented."

The tat was a stick and poke star done by her friend. Now, Lisa admits: "I feel much better about myself now and after each tattoo, I feel a bit more myself," adding that the process is now "almost spiritual" for her.

In addition to her tattoos, Lisa has 12 piercings, eight of which are on her face. Just as Lisa plans to get more tattoos, she also plans to get more piercings.

Speaking of the price of her ink, Lisa said she "can't even estimate the expense on my tattoos as I have been tattooed in so many countries and in different currencies."