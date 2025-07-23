Tattoo addict spends more than $30,000 on radical bodysuit transformation

Melbourne, Australia - Inked influencer Blue Valentine has made waves by revealing the true cost of her remarkable tattoo transformation.

Blue Valentine spent more than $30,000 on creating an incredibly impressive bodysuit made up of more than 250 individual tattoos. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@thebluevalentine

Blue Valentine has covered her body head-to-toe in a radical black-and-white bodysuit, made up of about 250 individual tattoos. She's so covered in ink that she actually refers to herself as "a walking flash sheet."

Her remarkable transformation has powered her rise on Instagram, where she has more than 50,000 followers and goes by @thebluevalentine.

In an interview with People magazine, however, Blue Valentine opened up and gave us a glimpse into the real life behind the camera lens, and the true cost of her many tattoos.

She revealed that over the course of her tattoo journey, which she began five years ago, she has spent approximately $33,000 on body art.

"I always knew I wanted tattoos," she said, insisting that while her look might seem extreme, she has been careful and patient.

"I was initially scared I wouldn't be able to handle the pain, as I don't like regular needles or taking blood," she said. "I did a small traditional tattoo flower on my ribs, so if I tapped out, I wouldn't have to look at it too much."