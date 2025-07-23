Tattoo addict spends more than $30,000 on radical bodysuit transformation
Melbourne, Australia - Inked influencer Blue Valentine has made waves by revealing the true cost of her remarkable tattoo transformation.
Blue Valentine has covered her body head-to-toe in a radical black-and-white bodysuit, made up of about 250 individual tattoos. She's so covered in ink that she actually refers to herself as "a walking flash sheet."
Her remarkable transformation has powered her rise on Instagram, where she has more than 50,000 followers and goes by @thebluevalentine.
In an interview with People magazine, however, Blue Valentine opened up and gave us a glimpse into the real life behind the camera lens, and the true cost of her many tattoos.
She revealed that over the course of her tattoo journey, which she began five years ago, she has spent approximately $33,000 on body art.
"I always knew I wanted tattoos," she said, insisting that while her look might seem extreme, she has been careful and patient.
"I was initially scared I wouldn't be able to handle the pain, as I don't like regular needles or taking blood," she said. "I did a small traditional tattoo flower on my ribs, so if I tapped out, I wouldn't have to look at it too much."
Blue Valentine opens up about her tattoo journey
Apparently, while her first tattoo experience was horribly painful, she left the studio feeling exhilarated and immediately started looking into getting a sleeve.
"I knew I wanted to do themes straight away," Blue Valentine, who has largely gone with a retro and vintage theme for her inkings, explained.
"I like the organization of it. I picked my top themes, assessed which ones had the most images I wanted, and they got the larger portions of my body."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@thebluevalentine