Inked adult star reveals extraordinary cost of her radical tattoo transformation

Brisbane, Australia - In a recent interview, Australia's most tattooed woman, Amber Luke, opened up about just how much money her radical tattoo and body modification transformation has cost her.

Amber Luke has spent an insane amount of money on her many radical body modifications and tattoos. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@amberluke666

Amber Luke has covered her entire body – including some pretty sensitive areas – in complex and colorful ink and radical mods.

Her tongue has been sliced down the middle to resemble that of a dragon or lizard, and she has fangs in her mouth as well. Most controversially, Luke tattooed her eyeballs – a process that left her temporarily blind.

At only 30 years old, Luke has already been on a journey that has left the vast majority – about 98% – of her body tattooed. It has truly made her unrecognizable.

Luke opened up about the true extent and the cost of her transformation in an interview with Alex Milovanov on Instagram. The interview has since been taken down from social media.

Shockingly, Luke revealed that she has spent the equivalent of a whopping $239,000 on her many body mods and tattoos.

Along with the enormous expense, Luke has experienced many challenges as a result of her unusual appearance, something that she's very willing to share.

"Some days I'm stronger than others mentally, but all around I think you need to remember everyone has their own ideas of what beauty is," Luke was cited as saying by the Mirror.