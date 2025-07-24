Tattoo fanatic Remy reveals the staggering cost of his multiple bodysuits

Lethbridge, Canada - Having spent decades dramatically transforming his body through tattoos and body modifications, Remy Schofield has finally revealed just how much it all cost.

Tattoo addict Remy Schofield revealed the staggering cost of his many bodysuits. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@ephemeral__remy

With more than 161,000 followers on Instagram, where he goes as @ephemeral__remy, Remy Schofield has drawn a massive fan base with his remarkable bodily transformation.

Covered head-to-toe in intense body modifications and tattoos, over the years Remy has shared almost every stage of his quest to become the world's most tattooed man.

In late June, though, he opened up about the true extent of his tattoo transformation, with about 60 snaps that took his audience through every stage of every bodysuit he's ever had.

From nearly completely tattooless to totally covered in ink, to several blackouts and a variety of complicated designs, his crazy body art truly does prove that you can tattoo over black.

Having revealed just how many bodysuits he has had over the years, and just how complicated and extensive they have been, Remy has finally revealed just how much the whole process has cost him.

"It's really hard to say exactly how much money has gone into all the layers and different versions of my bodysuit over the years, but my best estimate currently is somewhere between $350,000 and $400,000," Remy revealed in a recent post.