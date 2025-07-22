Tattoo-addicted "Black Alien" scalps forehead in shocking new body mod

Barcelona, Spain - Tattoo addict Anthony "Black Alien" Loffredo has taken a scalpel to his forehead in this latest brutal – and bloody – body modification.

Anthony "Black Alien" Loffredo has shared his latest body modification – brutal scars etched into his forehead. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@the_black_alien_project

A number of months ago, Loffredo shared the initial results of his decision to etch massive scars into his forehead, resulting in gashes above his eyes on both sides of his face.

The brutal body modification was not out of the ordinary for the tattoo addict, who has long shared his goal of transforming wholly into a "Black Alien."

To achieve this goal, Loffredo has already chopped off both his ears, a section of his nose, and two fingers. Even with all this done, he has long sat at only 68% of the transformation complete.

Now, we've been given a glimpse into not only the end result of his scarification but also into the overall progress of his project, which he shares with more than 1.2 million people on Instagram.

In a recent post, Loffredo shared a close-up video in which he displayed the fully healed scars that now adorn his forehead. They are still extremely red, but not raw and bloody like they were a few months ago.

"My Fresh News Scarification Aesthetic are completely healthy," Loffredo captioned the post, before revealing that he'd had the work done at least in part by @wakko_body_art, a body modification artist from Mexico.