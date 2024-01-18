Tattoo addict who spent $180K on body mods shows off pre-ink transformation
Townsville, Australia - Amber Luke has dominated Australia's tattoo influencer scene for quite some time. Now, she has opened up about her transformation and revealed the true extent of her body modifications.
In a post dropped on her Instagram account, where she goes by @amberluke666, Amber Luke revealed a side-by-side picture of herself before and after her epic tattoo transformation.
On the left can be seen the 29-year-old Aussie a few years earlier, wearing nothing but lingerie. Featured on her lower right chest is a single tattoo, but other than that, she is without any of her signature body modifications.
In contrast, the righthand side of the comparison shows off how she looks now, having spent $180,000 on mods.
Nearly every inch of her body is inked, and she sports a variety of piercings.
Tattoos more than just a physical transformation for Amber Luke
In the comparison she posted earlier this week, Luke opened up about what the transformation truly means to her, and the motivations behind her decisions.
Describing herself in the pre-tattoo picture, she says, "A girl; at that stage feeling lost – feeling disconnected from herself."
She then contrasts that with her description of her current form: "A woman; at that stage feeling turmoil; although resilience radiates." Luke then reveals that "these two women had a choice."
"To be the person on the left and be miserably ignorant to my own wants and needs in life & was projecting hatred onto others, for the inner pain was too confrontational to stand... or be the woman on the right."
"I am Amber Luke... Someone who dominates their brain and emotions and embraces charismatic traits. I am someone who takes accountability & responsibility... You will either love it or f**king despise it."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@amberluke666