Tattoo addict who spent $180K on body mods shows off pre-ink transformation

Townsville, Australia - Amber Luke has dominated Australia's tattoo influencer scene for quite some time. Now, she has opened up about her transformation and revealed the true extent of her body modifications.

Amber Luke stuns with a remarkable tattoo transformation. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@amberluke666

In a post dropped on her Instagram account, where she goes by @amberluke666, Amber Luke revealed a side-by-side picture of herself before and after her epic tattoo transformation.

On the left can be seen the 29-year-old Aussie a few years earlier, wearing nothing but lingerie. Featured on her lower right chest is a single tattoo, but other than that, she is without any of her signature body modifications.

In contrast, the righthand side of the comparison shows off how she looks now, having spent $180,000 on mods.

Nearly every inch of her body is inked, and she sports a variety of piercings.