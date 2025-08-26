Tattoo addict with bugs on her face covers up ink in radical transformation

Boulder, Colorado - Kelsie has covered her body in tattoos from head to toe, including a number of bugs inked onto her face. Now, her latest transformation has seen them all covered up.

Kelsie has covered her entire body in ink, but in a recent clip, she shared her latest dramatic transformation. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@no_nurture

Kelsie has transformed her body into a masterpiece of body art, complete with tattoos and piercings, including gorgeous depictions of various insects crawling all over her face.

On one cheek is what looks like a black widow spider, while a centipede is seen creeping over her nose from cheek to cheek.

"I just kinda wanted to do something out of the normal with a bug," Kelsie said, "And I put it on my face."

In a recent film made by the Truly Show and posted to social media, Kelsie met with a team to go through a radical and incredibly brave makeover.

In a matter of hours, via the help of some pretty insane makeup, Kelsie covered up all of her tattoos and emerged with a whole new look, shocking friends and family members.

"I honestly don't remember my face at all before the tattoos," Kelsie explained. "They've just been a huge part of my life for so long now... I got my first tattoo when I was 18, and I can't imagine myself without them."

The clip shows Kelsie before the transformation, and then documents her long makeup journey, which coated the vast majority of her body.

At the end, she is seen tattoo-less, shocking her friends and family with a look she never thought that she'd ever see again.