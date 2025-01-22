Tattoo-addicted woman called a "bad mom" and "circus freak"

Aurora, Illinois - Kyla has covered more than 90% of her body in intricate tattoos and body modifications. As a result, some have called her a "circus freak" and even criticized her abilities as a mother.

A self-described tattoo addict, Kyla sometimes gets tattooed twice in one week, adding to a collection that covers nearly her entire body with the exception of a small ink-free space on her face.

"I never in my life pictured that I would be this heavily tattooed," she said in an interview with YouTube channel Truly.

"It took probably like six years total to get this coverage."

In the interview, Kyla reveals that she has spent upwards of $300,000 on her tattoos and, as a result of her look, faces a range of reactions when she gets spotted on the street.

"They're either super supportive of it or super against it and confused by it, and scared," she said. While she has been kicked out of restaurants for her bold look, it's on the internet where things get particularly brutal.

"Circus freak, sideshow – they would never say that stuff to me to my face."

What's worse, though, is how people judge Kyla and her boyfriend Vampiro for being tattooed parents. According to Kyla, people automatically assume that they are "bad parents."