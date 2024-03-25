Tattoo and body mod addict turns into a "genderless dragon" but pays a big personal price

Galveston, Texas - Body mod and tattoo enthusiast Tiamat Legion Medusa shocked their friends and family when they began the long process of transforming themselves into the world's first "dragon person."

Having been diagnosed with HIV, Medusa turned themself into a real-life dragon. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@dragonladymedusa

Tiamat Legion Medusa, who goes by @dragonladymedusa on Instagram, used to work as a banker, but in their late 40s, they decided that it was time to forge a very different and very radical path in life.

When Medusa began, they had about 79 piercings and a few tattoos, but most were hidden, given her job.

Then, after receiving an HIV positive diagnosis that saw their life turned upside-down, they began their long journey towards becoming the "dragon lady" they always wanted to be.

In an interview with Anthony Padilla on YouTube, Medusa revealed that they began their journey because they didn't want to die looking like a human, mainly because they saw it as a "negative part of life."