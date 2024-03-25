Tattoo and body mod addict turns into a "genderless dragon" but pays a big personal price
Galveston, Texas - Body mod and tattoo enthusiast Tiamat Legion Medusa shocked their friends and family when they began the long process of transforming themselves into the world's first "dragon person."
Tiamat Legion Medusa, who goes by @dragonladymedusa on Instagram, used to work as a banker, but in their late 40s, they decided that it was time to forge a very different and very radical path in life.
When Medusa began, they had about 79 piercings and a few tattoos, but most were hidden, given her job.
Then, after receiving an HIV positive diagnosis that saw their life turned upside-down, they began their long journey towards becoming the "dragon lady" they always wanted to be.
In an interview with Anthony Padilla on YouTube, Medusa revealed that they began their journey because they didn't want to die looking like a human, mainly because they saw it as a "negative part of life."
Shock "dragon" transformation leads to breakdown in relationship
While the reptilian transformation certainly changed that factor for Medusa, it did come with some sad consequences. Their son didn't handle the transformation well and they became estranged.
"At that time when I started my transformation, my son had already turned 16, and he rejected me at that point in my life," Medusa explained, before giving a heart felt and heartbreaking message to him.
"I would like to say first of all, 'Son, I’m sorry for the mistakes that I’ve made in life. I own up to all of them, I don’t make excuses for any of them, but it’s those very mistakes that have made me the awesome person that I am now.'"
"I’m hoping that you’ll give me the chance at some point in your life, and know that I’m always here waiting with wings open for you."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@dragonladymedusa