Tattoo and body mod collector faces down haters who call her a "bad parent"

Tengen, Germany - With most of her body covered in tattoos , Lily Lu is not what you'd call a conventional parent. But many who disagree with her lifestyle have used her look to strike a low blow.

Few people have as many body modifications and tattoos as Lily Lu. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@lily_lu_filmz

The trans parent from Germany has a teenaged daughter, as well as a vast social media following on YouTube, but her ink is what makes her truly standout.

Her tattoo collection is vast, stretching as far as her eyes. And that's before we even get to the body modifications.

"I carry around 3–8 layers of ink on different parts of my body," she explained. "I have no nipples, no belly button... under my fingernails and 100% of my body is covered in ink."

Lu has faced criticism from all sorts due to her look and lifestyle, with many people associating her tattoos with drugs and crime, she told the Mirror.

"My looks are associated with using drugs and [unemployment]," said Lily Lu, before explaining that her tats and body mods also make it difficult for her to find an apartment.

"I personally don't drink, don't smoke, and have not used drugs for 20 years."