Tattoo and body mod collector faces down haters who call her a "bad parent"
Tengen, Germany - With most of her body covered in tattoos, Lily Lu is not what you'd call a conventional parent. But many who disagree with her lifestyle have used her look to strike a low blow.
The trans parent from Germany has a teenaged daughter, as well as a vast social media following on YouTube, but her ink is what makes her truly standout.
Her tattoo collection is vast, stretching as far as her eyes. And that's before we even get to the body modifications.
"I carry around 3–8 layers of ink on different parts of my body," she explained. "I have no nipples, no belly button... under my fingernails and 100% of my body is covered in ink."
Lu has faced criticism from all sorts due to her look and lifestyle, with many people associating her tattoos with drugs and crime, she told the Mirror.
"My looks are associated with using drugs and [unemployment]," said Lily Lu, before explaining that her tats and body mods also make it difficult for her to find an apartment.
"I personally don't drink, don't smoke, and have not used drugs for 20 years."
Lily Lu has been criticized for her extreme look
Facing criticism that accuses her of being a bad parent, Lu said that her look has had no impact on her daughter, who has always been her priority.
What's more, Lu's tattoos go hand-in-hand with health-conscious lifestyle.
"I live super healthily, do sports every day, and eat healthy, freshly cooked food. I run Ultra Trail races and do a lot of active stuff. I don’t even eat sugar, and now I'm even [drinking less] coffee."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@lily_lu_filmz