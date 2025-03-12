Tattoo and body mod influencer shocks fans with these massive nose tunnels

Adriano Lemos is a tattoo fanatic and body modification influencer, with hundreds of inkings and piercings. His most impressive mod, however, is probably the huge flesh tunnels in his nose.

Adriano Lemos has poked massive holes in the side of both his nostrils, enlarging them to the point that you can see right inside. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@adrianomodificado

Adriano Lemos has some of the most advanced and jaw-dropping body mods out there, with inkings covering his arms, shoulders, face, and even his eyeballs.

He has a split tongue, but even that isn't what's got his more than 1.1 million TikTok followers talking.

Instead, Lemos never fails to surprise and horrify with the massive holes in his nose, which he frequently fills with all sorts of random jewelry pieces.

These flesh tunnels are so large that you can see right through to the inside of his nose, which he clearly has to keep very well trimmed and clean.

It's not just that he's even had his nostrils enlarged – it's that the side of his nose has been opened wide up!

In one particularly odd video, a fan can be seen at what seems like a tattoo conference putting her finger in through the hole in his nose and out through his nostril.

Another video shows him continuing to enlarge the holes by stretching them out with various household items. A close-up shows right into his nose, giving an insight into just how extreme the modification is.

Fans have been mixed in their response to Lemos' nose tunnels, with one particularly brutal commenter saying, "Think that's where all his brains fell out."