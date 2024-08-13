Tattoo and body modification addict shows off grisly nose-and-tongue party trick

Lethbridge, Canada - Remy Schofield has spent a fortune on his radical tattoo transformation, but it's his equally impressive body modifications that are taking center stage in his latest post.

Remy has some pretty impressive body modifications, available for some grisly party tricks. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@ephemeral__remy

Having made a name for himself by sharing his tattoo journey with nearly 100,000 followers on Instagram, where he goes as @ephemeral__remy, Remy has many unique attributes to flaunt.

In a recent clip dropped on his social media, he highlighted one particular body modification that allows hom to do a nifty party trick.

"Flashback to a bit of fun with @blixxtattoo back in 2021," he captioned the post, as he showed off the slightly grisly move.

The video features Remy and his wife Sarah Nicole, a fellow tattooist who goes as @xblixx on Instagram. She proceeds to stick her finger all the way through her hubby's hole in his nose, holding it in the stretched septum while they both stare at the camera.

Remy caps it all off by slowly stretching his split, snake-like tongue out of his mouth and licking his lips.

The Canada-based ink obsessive has been known to use his stretched septum to hold all sorts of things over the years. In a post from Christmas last year, he even put a candy cane through it