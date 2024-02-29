Tattoo and body modification addict spends thousands on radical head spikes

Munich, Germany - Body modification and tattoo fanatic Juliusz isn't content to simply cover his body in ink. Instead, the 24-year-old from Munich has decided to spend thousands on radical metal head spikes.

Having covered his body in ink, this German influencer decided to get head spikes. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@inkedjuliusz2.3

Only in his early 20s, Juliusz has managed to garner tens of thousands of followers on TikTok, where he goes as @inkedjuliusz2.3, on account of his radical look and love for body modification.

Now, he has taken his radical look to the next level, dropping more than $3000 on metal spikes that have been embedded into his scalp like a robotic mohawk.

Speaking about the decision, he described his metal spikes as not carrying "a specific meaning," explaining that he simply got the body mods "because I like the design, and I believe I'll still like them in 10 years."