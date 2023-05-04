Tattoo and body modification "demon" gets the spider treatment

Brazil - A tattoo and body modification fanatic has taken one step closer to his "demon" dreams by getting spider implants.

A tattoo and body modification enthusiast in Brazil has his tongue split along with various implants, tats, and piercings. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/desanta_official

Renato De Santa is no stranger to the world of strange things, like cutting his ears into the shape of bats, for example.

The 42-year-old has gone to extreme lengths while working towards his "demon" look such as having his eyeballs tattooed black, his tongue split, and "666" carved into his skin.

However, the tattoo and body mod lover has upped the ante with his latest body mod.

The tattoo artist told Need To Know that he recently got "spider" implants, meaning he literally went through an invasive procedure to get silicon spider implants inserted under his skin, per the Mirror.

Though one may assume the experience was painful, Renato says otherwise: "I don’t take any medication, so I have to endure the pain – but the procedure was easy," he said.

The tattoo enthusiast started his body modification journey in 1996, and estimates he's spent roughly $15,000 on his ink and body mods.

While he's aware "there is still prejudice and sometimes I get offensive messages on the internet," Renato says "that doesn't worry me."