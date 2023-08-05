Tattoo artist becomes the "Vampire Woman" in dramatic transformation

Guadalajara, Mexico - Maria José Cristerna has earned a passionate fanbase thanks to her many tattoos and extreme body modifications.

Maria José Cristerna's followers love her extreme look, and they've even dubbed her the "Vampire Woman." © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/marycristerna_la_mujer_vampiro

Cristerna, a Mexican-born tattoo artist, has drastically altered her appearance over the last few years.

She boasts some 49 body modifications, including fangs, a forked tongue, titanium horns, and eye tattoos.

She even holds a world record for the sheer number of modifications!

The influencer has become known as the "Vampire Woman" because of her extreme look.

Maria got her first tattoo when she was 14 years old and her first implant body modification at 30. Still, she cautions young people to think twice about the choices that they make about tattoos, piercings, and other modifications.