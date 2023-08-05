Tattoo artist becomes the "Vampire Woman" in dramatic transformation
Guadalajara, Mexico - Maria José Cristerna has earned a passionate fanbase thanks to her many tattoos and extreme body modifications.
Cristerna, a Mexican-born tattoo artist, has drastically altered her appearance over the last few years.
She boasts some 49 body modifications, including fangs, a forked tongue, titanium horns, and eye tattoos.
She even holds a world record for the sheer number of modifications!
The influencer has become known as the "Vampire Woman" because of her extreme look.
Maria got her first tattoo when she was 14 years old and her first implant body modification at 30. Still, she cautions young people to think twice about the choices that they make about tattoos, piercings, and other modifications.
"Vampire Woman" began getting tattoos at 14 years old
"I love the way I look, but you have to understand that there are young people who are very open to tattoos and piercings and everything," she told the Daily Star.
"It's become fashionable, so we might get to a point where it's not what we want anymore, and we might not like it anymore. So you have to think about it very hard in order to love it and be able to defend it your whole life."
As a survivor of domestic violence, Maria says her extreme body modifications are "a sign of courage, strength and freedom."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/marycristerna_la_mujer_vampiro