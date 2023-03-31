Tattoo artist flips the stencil script on a customer in an epic prank!

One tattoo artist tried out a twisted stencil prank on one of their clients, leaving behind a hot dog-inspired design that was nothing like the customer's initial request.

A tattoo artist pulled a stencil prank on one of their customers. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@rockrollg

Everyone who's gotten tattooed knows that before the artist can start the tattooing process, they must first print and evenly place an outline of the desired in on the customer's body.

One tattoo artist on TikTok pulled a fast one on his customer in what they've dubbed a "tattoo stencil prank."

In a TikTok video by @rockrollg that's garnered over 269,000 views, an artist is seen placing a stencil that appears to be someone's name in cursive on his customer's – presumably a friend – head.

However, when he goes to pull the outline paper away, viewers quickly see that the stencil is actually a plump hot dog – bun and all.

When the customer goes to a mirror to ensure the stencil placement is level and the sizing as desired, the artist anxiously awaits what's sure to be a comical reaction.

The moment the customer sees the stencil is a hot dog and not a beautiful name piece, he busts out laughing before turning to his tattoo artist friend with an important message: "You're a dick, bro."