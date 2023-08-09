Tattoo artist removes his nose and nipples in extreme body modification

Los Angeles, California - Tattoo artist and extreme body modification addict Odin has been making waves online after having his nose and nipples removed as his latest stunt!

On top of modifying his own body, Odin works as a tattoo artist. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@witch_doctors

Odin has been getting body modifications and tattoos for more than a decade, sharing the work he's had done with his more than 3000 Instagram followers.

His decision to remove his nose and nipples, though, has people divided.

Odin has had the tip of his nose slowly gouged out over time. The resulting hole was widened and he now fills it with a nose plug or some other kind of jewelry.

But that's not all.

As another post shows, he also said farewell to his nipples!