Tattoo artist removes his nose and nipples in extreme body modification
Los Angeles, California - Tattoo artist and extreme body modification addict Odin has been making waves online after having his nose and nipples removed as his latest stunt!
Odin has been getting body modifications and tattoos for more than a decade, sharing the work he's had done with his more than 3000 Instagram followers.
His decision to remove his nose and nipples, though, has people divided.
Odin has had the tip of his nose slowly gouged out over time. The resulting hole was widened and he now fills it with a nose plug or some other kind of jewelry.
But that's not all.
As another post shows, he also said farewell to his nipples!
Tattoo addict says he's been harassed on the street
Odin's passion has come at a cost, though.
He told the New York Post that he has experienced harassment on the streets because of his looks.
"People love hating anything different," he said. "I've had people harass me on the street. I don't ever focus on it, though, I just walk by any strangers acting like animals."
Trolls are especially vicious when it comes to his nose removal, with a lot of abuse coming from online comments as well as in everyday life. His family is also not happy about his various modifications.
"My family is not terribly fond of what I've done to my appearance. But we are on good terms despite disagreements."
Odin's friends have been supportive, though, standing by him through thick and thin.
"Many of my friends seem a little proud to be friends with me," he claimed. "Like I'm a one-of-a-kind person to know!"
