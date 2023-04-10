Tattoo artist trolls client before wowing her with realistic tribute ink
New York, New York - A tattoo artist momentarily trolled his client with a freehand stencil before blowing her mind with the final product.
More often than not, an artist can see their creative vision with ease, but sometimes it's difficult for customers to do the same.
Such seemed to be the case for TikTok user @scm_ink during a session with a woman who asked for a realistic owl feather tattoo as a tribute to her grandmother.
Whether the artist and the customer knew each other prior to the tattoo session was not immediately obvious, but the TikToker is known to create such content.
As the clip starts, the customer can be heard telling the artist exactly what she wants, as he proceeds to pull out a marker and freehand an outline on her forearm.
"this is supposed to be a realistic owl feather, not a f**king Daphne duck," the customer quips, to which the artist replies, "I wouldn't mess up a tribute, like, I know it's important."
The artist then proceeds to write "this to shall pass!" along the outline of the feather before she chimes in to correct his misspelling of the word "too."
"You need to spell 'too' right," she says, to which the artist replies, "Yeah, I understand."
Then, the clip that's garnered 19.7 million views transitions to the end result, which looked so incredible, it brought the customer to tears.
TikTok users react to tattoo artist's ink session
TikTok users sounded off in the comments, with many noting that while they're sure the artist's videos are scripted, they still enjoy them.
One user wrote, "he prolly encourages them to talk 💩, they know the tattoo is going to turn out amazing. it's all in good fun," while another commented, "I love how despite how obviously staged these are I still find them entertaining."
Another TikTok user pointed out how nervous his purposeful spelling mistake made them: "ngl I WAS scared you'd do the wrong 'too.'"
All tattoo jokes aside, it's the end result that matters!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@scm_ink