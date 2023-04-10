Tattoo artist trolls client before wowing her with realistic tribute ink

New York, New York - A tattoo artist momentarily trolled his client with a freehand stencil before blowing her mind with the final product.

A tattoo artist on TikTok trolls his clients before impressing them with the final result. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@scm_ink

More often than not, an artist can see their creative vision with ease, but sometimes it's difficult for customers to do the same.

Such seemed to be the case for TikTok user @scm_ink during a session with a woman who asked for a realistic owl feather tattoo as a tribute to her grandmother.

Whether the artist and the customer knew each other prior to the tattoo session was not immediately obvious, but the TikToker is known to create such content.

As the clip starts, the customer can be heard telling the artist exactly what she wants, as he proceeds to pull out a marker and freehand an outline on her forearm.

"this is supposed to be a realistic owl feather, not a f**king Daphne duck," the customer quips, to which the artist replies, "I wouldn't mess up a tribute, like, I know it's important."

The artist then proceeds to write "this to shall pass!" along the outline of the feather before she chimes in to correct his misspelling of the word "too."

"You need to spell 'too' right," she says, to which the artist replies, "Yeah, I understand."

Then, the clip that's garnered 19.7 million views transitions to the end result, which looked so incredible, it brought the customer to tears.