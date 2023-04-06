Tattoo artists reveal designs they'd love to never ink again

Glendale, Arizona - Several tattoo artists have sounded off on TikTok about certain tattoos they'll never ink on a customer ever again.

Tattoo artists sound off about the tats they never want to ink on customers again. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/thatonetattooparlor

There are many pros and cons to being a tattoo artist. Given the number of clients the average artist sees over the course of their career, it's no surprise that they have grown to despise certain designs they may have inked far too often.

Such seems to be the case for a handful of tattoo artists at That One Tattoo Parlor in Glendale, Arizona. In a TikTok posted by the shop's official account @thatonetattooparlor that's racked up 16.4 million views, artists at the shop share the one tattoo they never want to do again.

The first artist asked reveals she'd like to never ink a monarch butterfly on a customer ever again while shaking her head. The second artist reveals he'd like to never tattoo an infinity symbol again "because it sucks and it's an 8 – a lazy 8."

The third artist reveals that she wishes to never do "matching couples tattoos," to which the videographer rightfully replies, "Yeesh!"

One artist shared his tattoo ick by pre-apologizing before getting into the nitty-gritty: "If my client sees this, I'm so sorry, but If I have to ever do geometric again, that's my 13th reason to die."

Another simply said, "Portraits."

A TikTok user dropped by the comments section to chime in with an awful ink idea: "I desperately want someone to make a tattoo that's a combination of all these answers."