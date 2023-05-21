Tattoo fanatic explains the heartbreaking meaning of his ink
Lethbridge, Canada - Almost every inch of tattoo enthusiast Remy is covered in artwork – but one particular piece holds a special meaning for the ink fanatic.
Remy is famous for taking his love of tattoos and body modification to the extreme. But in an Instagram post, the Canadian got candid about the meaning of the black-and-white rose that adorns the back of his head.
The ink has changed form many times, with different designs and colors coming and going, but its deeply personal message has remained.
"It's been seven years since I said good bye to the mother of my son," Remy explained in the caption. "She spent most of her life fighting a battle against crohn’s disease, and later developed cancer in her stomach, which ultimately took her life at the young age of 25."
Even though the two had split before her untimely death, "there was always a lot of love there" – so much that a grief-stricken Remy decided to honor his dearly departed and her strength with a huge rose tattoo.
Poignantly, he plans to "take [it] to the grave for the both of us."
First tattoo he dedicated to his son
There's more than one connection between Remy's bittersweet memory and his unrelenting passion for tattoos.
The road to having 96% of his body surface covered in ink started with one piece: "my sons name in a custom font on my forearm."
"Believe it or not I already had been pierced around 100 times when I first got that tattoo, and I wasn’t even sure I wanted one for a long time, but i couldn’t have started with a better reason," he added.
The two now share a close relationship, no doubt strengthened by their enduring love for the shared person in their lives.
And speaking of piercings, Remy interest in body modification is still going strong: he recently added vampire fangs to his impressive catalog!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/ephemeral_remy