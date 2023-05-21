Tattoo fanatic explains the heartbreaking meaning of his ink

Lethbridge, Canada - Almost every inch of tattoo enthusiast Remy is covered in artwork – but one particular piece holds a special meaning for the ink fanatic.

Canadian tattoo fanatic Remy explained the poignant meaning behind the ink on his head. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/ephemeral_remy

Remy is famous for taking his love of tattoos and body modification to the extreme. But in an Instagram post, the Canadian got candid about the meaning of the black-and-white rose that adorns the back of his head.

The ink has changed form many times, with different designs and colors coming and going, but its deeply personal message has remained.

"It's been seven years since I said good bye to the mother of my son," Remy explained in the caption. "She spent most of her life fighting a battle against crohn’s disease, and later developed cancer in her stomach, which ultimately took her life at the young age of 25."

Even though the two had split before her untimely death, "there was always a lot of love there" – so much that a grief-stricken Remy decided to honor his dearly departed and her strength with a huge rose tattoo.

Poignantly, he plans to "take [it] to the grave for the both of us."