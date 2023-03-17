Body modification fanatic adds fangs to his extreme look

Canada - One heavily tattooed and modified man is constantly looking for ways to reinvent and take his bold look a step further. He recently shared his newest modification on Instagram: fangs!

Tattoo artist, Remy, got some vampire fangs to go with his extreme look. What do you think? © Collage: screenshots/ Instagram/ ephemeral_remy

When you've already got 96% of your body covered in intricate ink and you're craving a new body modification, what do you do?

If you're tattoo artist Remy from Canada, then you embrace your dream and get yourself some fangs.

I've just always wanted vampire teeth," the former chef told the Daily Star. He added that he had no idea that this body mod was an easy one, which only took his dentist just 15 minutes to perform.

Remy flaunted his new fangs on his Instagram page that has 206,000 followers in a new selfie in which he grins. In the caption, he joked, "Recently unlocked a new super power: eternal life."