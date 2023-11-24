Tattoo fanatic spends a fortune to look like a cyborg!

San Francisco, California - With more than 200 tattoos inked into her skin and a variety of body modifications, including subdermal implants, Lina Lorenzen's ultimate goal is to look like a cyborg.

Lina Lorenzen has pursued a cyborg-inspired tattoo journey. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@cigno.sg

Lorenzen is a tattoo artist and model from San Francisco, spending her days inking others and sharing her work with her 110,000 followers on Instagram, where she goes by @cigno.sg.

She certainly practices what she preaches too: over 200 tats cover more than 80% of her body surface!

To top it all off, Lorenzen has a number of subdermal implants, piercings, and other body modifications.

Overall, she has spent more than $150K on her transformation, with one eye-catching goal in sight: becoming a human cyborg.