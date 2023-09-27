Tattoo-obsessed Uber driver reveals head-to-toe transformation

Narberth, Pennsylvania - At 30 years old, Caleb Hendrickson finds himself tattooed from head to toe. He has no regrets, though, as he proudly shares his remarkable transformation!

Caleb Hendrickson has paid over $20,000 for his remarkable tattoo transformation. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@blvkscratch

Henrickson shares his extensive collection of tattoos on his Instagram account, working as an Uber driver to pay the bills.

Having spent more than $20,000 on tattoos, he can't help but think back to the younger, less-inked version of himself captured in photographs.

The tattoo enthusiast, who has now covered over 95% of his body in tattoos, spoke with the Daily Star about the fact that he "can't stand" the way he used to look.



"I do have old photos... but I can't stand looking at my old self," he said. "I wasn't in control of my own fate and now I am in a sense. It's hard to depict really. I'm very happy with the outcome."

Henrickson shared some comparison shots with the outlet, showing off the transformation he has undergone since beginning his tattoo journey.