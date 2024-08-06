Tattoo obsessive reveals stunning seven-year ink transformation!

Lethbridge, Canada - Over the last few years, ink obsessive Remy Schofield has repeatedly updated his look, tattooing multiple bodysuits, one on top of the other. Now, he has shared a look at that long-term transformation.

Remy has had many different bodysuits over the years. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@ephemeral__remy

Remy has become famous online for his Instagram channel, where he goes as @ephemeral__remy and has nearly 95,000 followers. He regularly shares his ever-evolving radical look with fans and offers detailed explainers of his journey.

Having spent hundreds of thousands on his tattoo transformation, Remy has gone through many changes over the last seven years.

In a post dropped last week, Remy advertised his Rocky Mountain Tattoo Studio and revealed the differences in his bodysuit between 2017 and 2024.

The post shows a side-by-side of his torso. On the left, Remy is pictured with a dark black bodysuit, highlighted with bright reds and crisp whites.

He is quite slim and thin in the picture and features an eye emblazoned across his chest, which carries over onto his 2024 chest, though it looks rather different.

On the right-hand side, he is far more muscular and toned, with a bodysuit that is less pitch black and more mellow, with shades of green and blue thrown into the mix.

"2017-2024... Whether you prefer the old or the current work, it can’t be argued that it looks like two different people, and in a lot of ways it is," he captioned the post.