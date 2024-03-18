Tattoo of trippy optical illusion makes viewers sick

Utah, USA - Body artist Matt Pehrson has stretched his skills to the limit by tattooing a remarkable optical illusion on his friend's head. The piece? An incredibly trippy hole in the head.

This man got a trippy optical illusion tattooed onto the back of his head. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@mattpehrsontattoos

Is this tattoo a hole-in-one? It sure looks like one.

Matthew Pehrson posted a video on his Instagram channel, where he goes by @mattpehrsontattoos and has more than 60,000 followers, and showed off his creation of an extraordinary tattoo.

As the camera pans around, you see the back of a bearded man's head. The dude, a friend of Pehrson's named Ryan, has what looks like an angel on the right side of his head.

But things get very different as the camera moves.

On the left-hand side, you can see a series of black and white lines leading towards a circular center. The vortex, when viewed at the right angle, makes it look like he has a hole in his head.