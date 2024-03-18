Tattoo of trippy optical illusion makes viewers sick

Tattoo artist Matt Pehrson has stretched his tattooing skills to the limit with a trippy optical illusion art that looks like a hole in the head.

By Evan Williams

Utah, USA - Body artist Matt Pehrson has stretched his skills to the limit by tattooing a remarkable optical illusion on his friend's head. The piece? An incredibly trippy hole in the head.

This man got a trippy optical illusion tattooed onto the back of his head.
This man got a trippy optical illusion tattooed onto the back of his head.  © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@mattpehrsontattoos

Is this tattoo a hole-in-one? It sure looks like one.

Matthew Pehrson posted a video on his Instagram channel, where he goes by @mattpehrsontattoos and has more than 60,000 followers, and showed off his creation of an extraordinary tattoo.

As the camera pans around, you see the back of a bearded man's head. The dude, a friend of Pehrson's named Ryan, has what looks like an angel on the right side of his head.

How many pints of Guinness are consumed on St. Patrick's Day worldwide?
Food How many pints of Guinness are consumed on St. Patrick's Day worldwide?

But things get very different as the camera moves.

On the left-hand side, you can see a series of black and white lines leading towards a circular center. The vortex, when viewed at the right angle, makes it look like he has a hole in his head.

Optical illusion tattoo looks like hole in man's head

The tattoo itself can only be seen as an optical illusion from a certain angle, but still looks quite trippy even from the other side of Ryan's head.

"Of course the tattoo only looks 'perfect' at a limited viewing angle," Matt Pehrson explained in the post's caption. "Still looks like a rad tattoo from other angles, it just doesn’t make your tummy hurt."

In an original post dropped years earlier, Pehrson said "Did a crazy thing on my friend Ryan today... We have a lot left to finish on his dome. What do you all think of a piece like this?"

"I had so many comments that this tattoo made people sick," he added. "I laughed at every one. Have a good day."

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@mattpehrsontattoos

More on Tattoos: