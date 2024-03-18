Tattoo of trippy optical illusion makes viewers sick
Utah, USA - Body artist Matt Pehrson has stretched his skills to the limit by tattooing a remarkable optical illusion on his friend's head. The piece? An incredibly trippy hole in the head.
Is this tattoo a hole-in-one? It sure looks like one.
Matthew Pehrson posted a video on his Instagram channel, where he goes by @mattpehrsontattoos and has more than 60,000 followers, and showed off his creation of an extraordinary tattoo.
As the camera pans around, you see the back of a bearded man's head. The dude, a friend of Pehrson's named Ryan, has what looks like an angel on the right side of his head.
But things get very different as the camera moves.
On the left-hand side, you can see a series of black and white lines leading towards a circular center. The vortex, when viewed at the right angle, makes it look like he has a hole in his head.
Optical illusion tattoo looks like hole in man's head
The tattoo itself can only be seen as an optical illusion from a certain angle, but still looks quite trippy even from the other side of Ryan's head.
"Of course the tattoo only looks 'perfect' at a limited viewing angle," Matt Pehrson explained in the post's caption. "Still looks like a rad tattoo from other angles, it just doesn’t make your tummy hurt."
In an original post dropped years earlier, Pehrson said "Did a crazy thing on my friend Ryan today... We have a lot left to finish on his dome. What do you all think of a piece like this?"
"I had so many comments that this tattoo made people sick," he added. "I laughed at every one. Have a good day."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@mattpehrsontattoos