Tattooed couple get magnets implanted under skin to celebrate their connection

Wrentham, Massachusetts - Heavily body-modified and tattooed couple Sadie Riendeau and Hannah Hansman had magnets implanted under their skin as a display of commitment and connection.

Sadie Riendeau and her girlfriend got magnets implanted under their skin to show that they will always be connected. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@sadieriendeau

The couple went viral after Riendeau shared a reel in which they can be seen having the magnets implanted. Once the procedure is completed, they link the magnets together in a cute moment.

Riendeau is a licensed body piercing technician who has managed to garner thousands of followers on Instagram for sharing pictures and videos of her work.

Having been viewed more than 2.6 million times, the couple revealed that the procedure had only cost them about $1,000 and explained that they wanted to be able to "connect" to each other.

"Hannah was nervous, but it didn’t take much convincing at all when I explained that we could connect them to one another," Riendeau told What's The Jam.

"The procedure was quick and involved a needle creating a pocket, and then the magnet slid into the hole created," she said.

According to Riendeau, no stitches were involved in the procedure, and it wasn't particularly painful. She likes to think of it as a neat party trick and a great way to connect with her partner.