Tattooed couple shows off matching ink inspired by flirty WhatsApp messages

There are a lot of ways to show your love for someone with a tattoo , but one couple took their matching ink to the next level.

One couple decided to get WhatsApp messages from each other tattooed on them. © Screenshot/Twitter/@Affanarchist

When you're falling for someone, every text message or DM on IG or TikTok means the world, and one couple put a tattoo gun where their mouths are to prove that they meant every word.

Rather than getting a typical couple tattoo, such as puzzle pieces, matching hearts, or each other's initials, one couple decided to solidify their love by getting a pair of WhatsApp messages tatted on their skin forever.

The pair posted a pic of their tattoos next to a screenshot of the text thread that inspired them on Twitter, with one person's ink reading "this feels so easy," while their partner's says "...as easy as breathing."

Though their words in the text conversation weren't as poetic, with one message reading, "Like I mean itssss soooo easy," there's no denying that this couple hit the tattoo jackpot with their matching ink.

It's neither cringe nor tacky, and that's not something many people with couples tattoos can say. Even if they break up, at least they don't have each other's names – or worse, faces – tatted on their bodies!