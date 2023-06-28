Tattooed human "devil" reveals jarring body mods that will make you squirm!

Brazil - A tattoo and body modification fanatic who has been called the "devil" recently revealed the many mods he's endured – and which hurt the most.

A tattoo and body modification fanatic is revealing the most painful mod he has, and it may surprise you! © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/darkvirus.art

When you start your body modification journey as a teenager, the world is your oyster.

Such was the case for Wildson, who kicked his off at the age of 16 by giving himself a piercing with a sewing needle.

From that day on, he's been obsessed with body modifications and tattoos, per the Mirror.

Currently, he has tattooed eyeballs, mouth plugs, subdermal implants, a split tongue that's been tattooed black, and a split penis.

Though his modified look may not be for everyone, he's all about his appearance.

"When [people] see me for the first time, they get scared, walk away, and make the sign of the cross as if I were something evil," Wildson, from Brazil, said.



"I've been called 'the devil' or 'crazy dog' before – but the most important thing is that my free spirit doesn't attack me."

Though some offer up judgments, Wildson says others offer "unconditional love, affection, and respect with [the understanding] that this is pure art."

In terms of what body mod hurt the most, Wildson's answer may surprise you.