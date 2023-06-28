Tattooed human "devil" reveals jarring body mods that will make you squirm!
Brazil - A tattoo and body modification fanatic who has been called the "devil" recently revealed the many mods he's endured – and which hurt the most.
When you start your body modification journey as a teenager, the world is your oyster.
Such was the case for Wildson, who kicked his off at the age of 16 by giving himself a piercing with a sewing needle.
From that day on, he's been obsessed with body modifications and tattoos, per the Mirror.
Currently, he has tattooed eyeballs, mouth plugs, subdermal implants, a split tongue that's been tattooed black, and a split penis.
Though his modified look may not be for everyone, he's all about his appearance.
"When [people] see me for the first time, they get scared, walk away, and make the sign of the cross as if I were something evil," Wildson, from Brazil, said.
"I've been called 'the devil' or 'crazy dog' before – but the most important thing is that my free spirit doesn't attack me."
Though some offer up judgments, Wildson says others offer "unconditional love, affection, and respect with [the understanding] that this is pure art."
In terms of what body mod hurt the most, Wildson's answer may surprise you.
Tattoo and body modification fanatic reveals most painful mod
Though one may assume it was Wildson's split penis that hurt the most, that is incorrect!
Apparently, getting his tongue tattooed was much more painful!
"I think my most difficult and painful [modification] was my tongue being painted black – the penis hurt less," Wildson revealed.
And that's on surprising body modification facts!
